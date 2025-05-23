San Diego-based dermatologist charged in alleged $1.3M insurance fraud scheme

A San Diego-based dermatologist was facing nearly two dozen felony counts Friday for allegedly billing Medi-Cal more than $1.3 million for services that were never provided.

The California Attorney General's Office alleges Ghada Kassab, who has an office in Pacific Beach, invoiced Medi-Cal for up to 233 patients daily, with an average of 60 to 70 daily patients. State prosecutors allege the patients "were undergoing light therapy, with the majority using non-medical lamps."

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In total, $1,386,995 was allegedly charged to Medi-Cal fraudulently.

A criminal complaint filed in San Diego Superior Court earlier this month alleges the conduct occurred between 2016 and 2024. It charges Kassab with 22 healthcare insurance fraud counts, one count of Medi-Cal Fraud and special enhancements related to white collar crimes and excessive takings.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement, "We will not tolerate fraud where individuals take advantage of Medi-Cal to line their own pockets, potentially jeopardizing critical, necessary medical services our most vulnerable residents rely on. Today's action is possible due to my team's efforts to hold accountable those who defraud Medi-Cal, and we will continue to do so."