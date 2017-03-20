Man Sentenced for Blasting Shotgun Multiple Times in Oceanside SWAT Standoff | NBC 7 San Diego
Man Sentenced for Blasting Shotgun Multiple Times in Oceanside SWAT Standoff

He pleaded guilty to blasting a shotgun inside his Oceanside apartment in a SWAT standoff that lasted for three hours.

By Cassia Pollock

    A man accused of assault with deadly weapon and multiple counts of negligently discharging a firearm was sentenced in court Monday.

    Robert Bredewege, age 63, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with three years of formal probation. He will spend 32 days in jail, after receiving credit for 88 days already served.

    He pleaded guilty to blasting a shotgun inside his Oceanside apartment in a SWAT standoff that lasted for three hours. Police received reports of gunfire at 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 5, at Bredewege's apartment. It happened on the 500 block of N. Freeman.

    Both the Oceanside Police Department's SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) went to the scene, and evacuated neighbors near the apartment.

    CNT was able to persuade Bredewege to come outside, and he was taken into custody without struggle at 4:30 p.m.

    Nobody was injured, and it was not clear why Bredewege was firing the gun inside his apartment.

