Man Arrested for Firing Gun Multiple Times in Apartment

Oceanside police arrested a man who was shooting gun inside his apartment. Police responded to reports of gunshots at the apartment building in the 500 block of N. Freeman around 1:25 p.m.

The Oceanside Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) were requested at the scene.

After evacuating people from neighboring units, they were finally able to persuade resident Robert Bredeweg, 63, who was alone in the apartment, to come outside.

He was taken into custody without a struggle around 4:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

Bredeweg will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of negligently discharging a firearm.

It is unclear why Bredeweg was firing the gun inside his apartment.