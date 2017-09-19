Man Pleads Guilty in Hate Crime Attack Outside Hillcrest Whole Foods

A San Diego man pleaded guilty to attacking and targeting a married couple in Hillcrest 10 days ago based on their race and sexual orientation.

Teeno Hermoso Amparano pleaded guilty to a hate crime and battery charges, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office reported Monday.

The attack on September 9 took place at the Whole Foods market on University Avenue.

Amparano physically attacked two men while making homophobic and racist slurs, the City Attorney’s office said.

Amparano punched and kicked the victims, threw rocks at them, and hit one with a shopping cart, causing both of them to suffer personal injuries

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott initially charged Amparano with assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and a hate crime. He pleaded guilty to the hate crime and a battery.

As a result, Amparano was fined $655 and sentenced to three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay restitution and to stay away from the Whole Foods store. As part of his plea, he may not have any contact with the victims for three years and he must complete an anger management course.

Hate crimes can be reported to the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or online via the Citizens' Online Police Reporting System. Crime victims can find additional information on the City Attorney’s Victim's Services & Resources page.



