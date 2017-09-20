The MCAS Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego’s skies with incredible aircraft performances this weekend, Friday through Sunday.

This air show’s theme this year is "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans" to recognize and honor Vietnam veterans for their service. The world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform from 2:05 to 3:05 p.m., finishing each day with an F-35B demo.

The show is in San Diego’s Miramar neighborhood, located 15 miles north of Downtown San Diego.



Gates open 8 a.m. to the public with remote-control flyers and paramotors, with the action starting 9 a.m. Shows end at 4:20 p.m. every day.

General Admission is free but prices can go upwards of $235 dollars for preferred seating, depending what package you choose.

All motorists are advised to access the air show through the Main (East) Gate from the MCAS Miramar (Miramar Way) exit on I-15 or the North or West Gates from the Miramar Road exit on I-15 or I-805.

Drivers must have a valid driver’s license, current registration and proof of insurance to bring their vehicle onto the military base. If it’s a rental car, valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and car rental agreement will be required.

Security personnel will direct you from the gate to your parking area.

Bicyclists can access the show through the Main Gate via Kearney Villa Road, but the road will be is closed from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the Blue Angels, so motorists will be directed to the West Gate from Miramar Road or North Gate from Clayton Drive.

Once on base, bicyclists will be routed by traffic control to the Bicycle Parking Pavilion (BPP) near the flight line.

Attendees with certain tickets should be aware of different parking areas:

Grandstands & Box Seat ticket holders: use the North, East/Main or West Gates.

Preferred Parking: requires special passes and can enter from Harris Plant Rd. off of Kearny Villa Rd.

Chalet Ticket Holders: enter through south gate.

Handicapped Parking: Use the West or North Gate.

Bus Parking: use the West Gate.

Bicycle Pavilion (BPP): located near flight line Air Show Entry Gate #2. Bicyclist may enter through any gate and follow signs to the BPP.

Ridesharing and taxi pickup drop-off stations are available to ease traffic and parking.

For further information on directions, parking and an event map click here.