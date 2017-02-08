Lofty Coffee Co. has locations in Encinitas and Solana Beach -- and, now, in Little Italy.

A specialty coffee roaster with deep roots in San Diego’s North County will open a new location Thursday, this time in Little Italy.

Lofty Coffee Co. – known for its North County cafés specializing in fresh coffee, organic pastries and healthy breakfast dishes with ingredients sourced from local farms – has made its way south, opening a new café and scratch bakery at 444 Cedar St.

The company started in 2011 as a corner café on historic Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. In addition to the Encinitas café and the new Little Italy location, the company also runs a café in Solana Beach and a production facility where coffee is roasted and pastries are baked, also in Encinitas.

The pastries are all made from scratch and baked fresh daily, including hand-rolled croissants, muffins and cookies. Wheat-free pastries are also on the menu. Lofty Coffee Co. also presses its own fresh, organic juice and makes its own almond milk, again focusing on local ingredients.

The new café in Little Italy joins a healthy lineup of eateries in the community that is known for its varied, vibrant dining scene.