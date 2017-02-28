Lane-Splitting Motorcyclist Dies in SR-76 Crash: Oceanside PD

A motorcyclist who died Tuesday on a San Diego highway was lane splitting at the time, Oceanside police said. Investigators said speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling westbound on State Route 76 between two lanes of traffic when he collided with two cars. Police said traffic was stop-and-go approaching Foussat Road and the motorcycle rider was traveling faster than other vehicle traffic.

When the motorcycle rider locked up his rear brakes, he lost control and slammed into a Ford sedan that was stopped on the highway for traffic. The bike bounced off the first car and slammed into a second car in a nearby lane, police said.

Investigators say while it appears speed was a factor in the crash, they are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision can call Accident Investigator Bryan Hendrix at (760) 435-4882.

Last year, California became the first state to make lane-splitting on roadways legal, allowing motorcyclists to drive between two lanes of traffic.