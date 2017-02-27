Grammy-winning musician Jason Mraz shared his world-renowned talent and passion for the arts with students at Burbank Elementary in Barrio Logan on Friday.

The North County resident is active in the federally funded, public-private Turnaround Arts program that provides instruments, art supplies and classes to struggling schools and underprivileged students.

NBC 7 had special access to his recent visit.Mraz says he goes twice a year to Burbank Elementary since the program started there three years ago.

He said he hopes he can instill in the children, whose exposure to the arts is limited or none at all, the courage to dream and develop the skills to make those dreams come true.