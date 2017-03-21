An investigation is underway after a decorated U.S. Marine Sergeant Major with ties to San Diego died in a non-combat related incident in South Korea.

Sgt. Maj. Timonthy J. Rudd, 44, of Texas, died on March 19 as he participated in exercise Key Resolve. Marine authorities did not provide more information on what happened during the exercise and what may have lead to his death.

Rudd as the sergeant major of Headquarters Regiment, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

He first entered the Marine Corps in 1990 and graduated from recruit training in San Diego that fall, according to a bio on the Marines' website. He was assigned to A Company, Infantry Training Battalion, at Camp Pendleton, where he trained as a 0351 Dragon/Smaw gunner.

"Sgt. Maj. Rudd gave 27 years of dedicated service to the Marine Corps, and it was an honor to work with him. His death is a great loss to Headquarters Regiment and the Corps," said Col. Christopher A. Feyedelem, commanding officer, Headquarters Regiment, 3rd MLG, in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and coworkers."

During Rudd's time with the Marine Corps, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star, the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal with two gold stars, an Army Commendation Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and a Combat Action Ribbon.

His death is under investigation.

No further information is available.