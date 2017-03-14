The services will be available at Imaging Healthcare Specialists’ location at the North Coast Health Center in Encinitas.

Imaging Healthcare Specialists has agreed to offer a new form of advanced brain diagnostics at its facility in Encinitas.

The outpatient diagnostic imaging company said it will perform functional brain imaging and analytical services developed by Denver-based CereScan. The services will be available at Imaging Healthcare Specialists’ location at the North Coast Health Center.

CereScan said the service combines clinical history, neuropsychological evaluations, data analytics and other indicators to evaluate brain conditions.

“The addition of IHS expands CereScan’s national functional brain imaging network to provide services to those individuals suffering from a variety of complex, brain-based disorders, ranging from chronic traumatic brain injuries to Alzheimer’s and other dementias to toxic exposure,” CereScan said in a news release.

IHS’s services include diagnostic imaging and radiology. The company has eight locations, from Murrieta to Chula Vista.