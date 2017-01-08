A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found on a Jamul hiking trail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

The body was first discovered Saturday at approximately 3:44 p.m. when a hiker on the 12800 block of the Skyline Truck Trail called Sheriff's officials about a body.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a deceased woman, approximately 40 to 50 years old, on a dirt path near the roadway.

The woman appeared to have trauma to her upper body, deputies said. Detectives from the Sheriff's Homicide Detail responded, in addition to a San Diego County Medical Examiner's office investigator.

The body is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The ME's office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as identify the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.