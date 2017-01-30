A group that hopes to bring a Major League Soccer team to San Diego had a rally on Monday to share more details.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer also were on hand at the rally at the USS Midway.

"Any city can come out and support our league, but it seems we have something very special in San Diego," Garber said.

The San Diego-based investment group, led by FS Investors founder Mike Stone and former Qualcomm Vice Chairman Steve Altman, wants to purchase the 166-acre land that’s currently Qualcomm Stadium and transform it into a sports and entertainment center.

The mixed-used center would also include about 800 apartments and a 55-acre river park, under plans being discussed.

The deadline to file an application with the MLS is Jan. 31, and a final decision from the soccer league on the application will come in the fall. In the meantime, the city can mull the plans.