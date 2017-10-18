Flu Cases Increasing at a Higher Pace in San Diego

More Influenza cases are being reported in San Diego this flu season and are moving at a higher pace than last season, the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Wednesday.

An additional 37 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported last week, bringing this season’s total to 258. Only 82 flu cases were reported this same time last year.

"People should get vaccinated before the flu season really gets going," said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. "The flu vaccine is safe and effective and the single most important action one can take to prevent getting the virus."

So far, there is one death, 37 confirmed flu cases for the week and one percent of emergency department visits are influenza-like illness related, according to HHSA.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

People at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza should get the vaccination. Those complications include:

Asthma

Diabetes

Lung Cancer

Pregnant Women

People 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

To avoid getting sick people should:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Use hand sanitizers

Stay away from sick people

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Clean commonly touched surfaces

If sick, stay home and avoid contact with others

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. For a list of locations, click here or call 211.