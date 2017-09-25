Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that broke out at a recycling facility, billowing smoke and flames in Fairmount Park Monday.

The blaze sparked around 2:47 p.m. at the 4000 block of Home Avenue, just south of Gateway Drive and east of Rowan Elementary School, confirmed the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD officials said firefighters saw smoke clouds spewing into the sky from a distance. Once they arrived on scene, they found the American Recycling facility aflame.

Firefighters were able to enter through the front of the facility and knock the blaze down within 12 minutes. San Diego police are currently redirecting traffic around the area.

Compressed gas cylinders, otherwise known as propane tanks, were stored in the back of the facility, SDFD officials said. They suspect that may have caused an explosion.

However, crews are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. No other information was immediately available.

