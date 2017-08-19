Firefighters Take Down Del Cerro Brush Fire

A Cal Fire crew member in the area of San Marcos on April 18, 2016.

San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) reported a brush fire near homes in the Del Cerro canyon area but managed to stop it before it became a threat.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. the fire was reported and fire fighters departed to fight the brush fire, according to SDFD.

"With this time of year, with the fire season and the weather, when we get a call like this we’re going to throw all resources at it," said SDFD Capt. Stan Sgambelluri.

Sgambelluri said when the arriving fire crews reported the brush fire as manageable they were able to cancel the unnecesarry fire units.

The brush fire burned approximately a quarter of an acre, according to SDFD.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but SDFD said weed abatement equipment might have sparked it.