Firefighters Save Feral Kitten Stuck in a Lexus Engine Compartment - NBC 7 San Diego
Firefighters Save Feral Kitten Stuck in a Lexus Engine Compartment

By Jaspreet Kaur

    It was quite the surprise for a Morena Valley man to step out of his Lexus and hear his car "meowing."

    Adrienne Koroly heard the kitten Saturday morning after he drove from his home to his parent's house in the Casa De Oro area of Spring Valley.

    According to the San Miguel Fire District, Koroly and his parents attempted to coax the kitten out of the vehicle but they had no luck.

    Koroly then asked San Miguel firefighters for help, who were able to lift the car using airbags and disassembled parts of the Lexus to remove the kitten from the engine compartment area.

    The kitten was turned over to the San Diego County Animal Services to be evaluated.

    Now, Lexus, as firefighters named the kitten, has a new home with Koroly's next door neighbor.

