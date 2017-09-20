This may be the most delicious news you hear all day: San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW) starts this Sunday, showcasing more than 190 eateries across our dining scene over the course of eight delicious days.

Back for seconds this year, the fall 2017 edition of SDRW runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, with its familiar, scrumptious set-up: participating restaurants will offer special two and three-course, prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner. Two-course lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 or $20 per person, while three-course dinner menus are priced at $20, $30, $40 and $50 per person.

The popular culinary event spans eateries across more than a dozen regions in San Diego County including downtown San Diego, La Jolla, Little Italy, Central San Diego, Mission Bay and Beaches, North County Inland and Coastal, South Bay and Point Loma/Harbor Island, to name a few communities.

Cuisine varies, too, with every type of food imaginable on the SDRW menus -- from American and California fare to Mexican, Hawaiian, French, Italian, Chinese and more.

As always, no special passes are required to attend SDRW. Just pick the participating restaurant that sounds good to you, go there and ask for the SDRW menu. Really, it’s easy as pie.

A small sampling of eateries participating in SDRW 2017 include: Decoy Dockside Dining (North County Inland); Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizzeria (North County Coastal); Puesto at the Headquarters (downtown); Peohe's Coronado Waterfront (Coronado); Farmer's Table (East County); Great Maple (Uptown); Duke's La Jolla (La Jolla); Indigo Grill (Little Italy); The Patio on Lamont (Mission Beach); The Prado (Balboa Park); Sea 180 Coastal Tavern (South Bay); Tom Ham's Lighthouse (Point Loma/Harbor Island); Cafe Coyote (Old Town); Crazee Burger (Hillcrest).

The very long list of participating SDRW eateries – as well as photos and mouthwatering menus – can be seen in full on the SDRW website. Foodies can even score a few recipes so they can try their hand at cooking some delicious dishes at home, created by eateries like The Marine Room, Tidal and Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria.

Enjoy the week, foodies -- every last bite of it.