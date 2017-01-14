Girl, 11, Hurt in Hit-and-Run Near City Heights | NBC 7 San Diego
Girl, 11, Hurt in Hit-and-Run Near City Heights

The girl was walking in the crosswalk at Fairmount Avenue and Thorn Street Saturday when she was hit by a driver who quickly fled the scene

By Monica Garske

    An 11-year-old girl was hurt Saturday when a driver hit her along a busy street near City Heights and then fled the scene, police said.

    The hit-and-run collision happened just after 9:05 a.m. as the girl was walking in a crosswalk at Thorn Street and Fairmount Avenue in San Diego’s Swan Canyon area, near City Heights.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the girl was crossing east to west when a driver – possibly in a white SUV – approached the intersection northbound on Fairmount Avenue and hit her. The driver quickly fled, leaving the young girl injured in the street.

    Police said the girl suffered a broken femur but is expected to recover.

    Other than possibly being a white SUV, police did not have more details of the vehicle’s description. No other information was immediately available.

    If the driver comes forward or if police track the driver down, the suspect faces one count of felony hit-and-run, the SDPD said.

    Published 5 hours ago

