A break-in occurred at an Eye Glass World store in Kearny Mesa on Feb. 21.

Shattered glass littered the entrance to an eyewear shop in Kearny Mesa Tuesday morning after a suspected break-in at the business.

Just before 6 a.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) responded to reports of an alarm sounding off at an Eye Glass World store located at 4690 Convoy St.

When they arrived at the business, they discovered the glass on the front door had been broken out; glass was strewn about the entrance. No one was around.

According to police, an employee at a nearby business said he heard glass break and then saw an unknown man leaving the area of the Eye Glass World.

At this point, it is unclear if anything was stolen in the break-in. Officers are taking a report and continuing their investigation.

Nobody was hurt and no arrests were immediately made.