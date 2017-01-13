Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at Ocean Beach's newest indoor/outdoor eatery and word about a new beer and food project in Imperial Beach.

Look Inside Ocean Beach's New Voltaire Beach House

An East Coast-inspired beach bar has landed in Ocean Beach, bringing a casual menu of burgers and sandwiches and refreshing cocktail offerings. The breezy eatery features a wrap-around bar and plenty of outdoor seating so patrons can enjoy that beach air.

Ironfire Brewing Co.Headed to Imperial Beach

Temecula's Ironfire Brewing Co. announced it will open a satellite tasting room and brewery in The Shipping Yard, an ambitious new project planned for Imperial Beach that will include a restaurant helmed by chef Steve Brown.

13 Essential Bars in San Diego

From classic dives to hip cocktail haunts, Eater takes a look at the essential bars that have shaped the San Diego scene. Learn some history about these drinking dens and get tips on what to order.

New Kearny Mesa Eatery Specializes in Chinese Noodles

Noodle Hut has opened on Convoy Street, offering a large selection of regional Chinese dishes featuring handmade noodles. The eatery's owners also operate Szechuan Chef on Convoy.

Sports Bar 1919 Shutters in Gaslamp Quarter

After a long renovation and just over a year in operation on 5th Avenue in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, upscale sports bar, 1919, has closed. The future of Prohibition, the cocktail speakeasy located below the bar, is still pending.