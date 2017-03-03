Hailing from Japan, Menya Ultra has opened its first U.S. shop right in Kearny Mesa, serving some must-try ramen.

There were many new, delicious additions to San Diego’s dining scene this week – including must-try Japanese ramen. But we also can’t ignore that our hearts broke when Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles postponed its plans to expand to San Diego. Eater San Diego shares these stories and other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Award-Winning Japanese Ramen Arrives in Kearny Mesa

Menya Ultra, a well-known Japanese ramen concept, has just opened its first shop in the United States, right in Kearny Mesa. Specializing in pork tonkotsu ramen, the eatery's owner and chef has developed a signature type of noodle made with special flour from Japan, and is making noodles daily for the San Diego eatery. The owner has plans to open multiple locations in San Diego before expanding across the country.

Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles Puts Expansion On Hold

Last year, Eater learned that famed soul food specialists Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles had signed on for a new location in Barrio Logan. Unfortunately, the brand has put its expansion plans on hold to focus on its Los Angeles area eateries, but the company promises to re-explore San Diego later this year.

Cohn Group Opening BO-beau in Hillcrest Alongside Speakeasy Bar & Taco Shop

The Cohn Restaurant Group announced that it is expanding its popular BO-beau concept to Hillcrest, where it will also launch an adjacent taco shop called Libertad and a cocktail speakeasy behind both spaces. All three are scheduled to open next month.

Luxury Japanese Tea Shop Launches in North Park

Take a peek inside the splendor of this new high-end café on University Avenue. Showcasing the centuries-old Japanese matcha tea, which has become a trendy beverage in the U.S., Holy Matcha is offering traditional Japanese tea ceremonies as well as matcha-infused drinks and pastries.

Popular Brunch Spot Snooze Adding La Jolla Outpost

Denver transplant Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, which operates bustling locations in Hillcrest and Del Mar, will expand to The Shops at La Jolla Village. Scheduled to open this summer, the restaurant will serve the concept's crowd-pleasing menu of brunch favorites.