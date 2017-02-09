Eastbound traffic on Scripps Poway Parkway near Springbrook Drive in Scripps Ranch will be closed for two hours as crews investigate a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that happened Thursday morning.

The pedestrian, a female in her 30s, was struck by a 4-door Toyota at around 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

She was transported to an area hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Further detail about victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.