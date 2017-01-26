San Diego County is out of drought, the San Diego County Water Authority declared Thursday, following a series of heavy rainfall and powerful storms which left inches upon inches of water in the County.

This winter, heavy and relentless rainfall across California - and in San Diego County - significantly improved drought conditions.

Almost all of California is out of the most severe drought category, with the exception of one small swath northwest of Los Angeles. Only 2 percent of the state is under "exceptional drought," according to the weekly Drought Monitor report.

Declaring California as a whole to be past its official three-year drought emergency will be up to Gov. Jerry Brown, who will probably wait until the end of the winter rain and snow season to make that decision.

Water Levels in Local Reservoirs Rise Thanks to Recent Rain

After a long drought, Lake Hodges is finally starting to look like a lake again. Not all of San Diego’s water reservoirs rose this past week, but the downpour of rain helped replenish local sources. NBC 7’s Steven Luke explains all the different factors that influence our water levels. (Published 3 hours ago)

The Water Authority's Board of Directors' announcement also includes a call for Gov. Jerry Brown and the State Water Resources Control Board to rescind the statewide emergency water-use regulations. Current regulations are set to expire on Feb. 28, though the State Board will decide whether to extend the regulations on Feb. 8.

“Telling the public to continue extraordinary, emergency conservation measures when the drought emergency no longer exists undermines the credibility of state and local water agencies and erodes the effectiveness of communications during actual water supply emergencies,” said Mark Muir, chair of the Water Authority’s Board, in a statement. “The state should focus its 2017 efforts on communities that actually need help meeting water quality standards and water demands. We will continue to promote water-use efficiency in the San Diego County no matter the weather.”

This winter season, San Diego has exceeded average rainfall totals. As of Jan. 23, San Diego's rainfall measurement station at Lindbergh Field measured 172 percent of average rainfall this season. The season starts Oct. 1 and last until the Spring.

At the Ramona Airport measuring station, 209 percent of the annual average seasonal rainfall was recorded.

Politically Speaking: Is California's Drought Over?

Three years ago, Governor Jerry Brown declared California in a state of emergency as we faced water shortfalls in what was the driest year on record. But things have been slowly improving. We've seen a lot of storms this season, but is California's drought over? NBC 7 Meteorologist, Jodi Kodesh and Mike Lee with the San Diego County Water Authority stop by Politically Speaking to discuss. (Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017)

Snowpack levels in the upper basin of the Colorado River, an important source of water for Southern California, measured 161 percent of their annual, seasonal average.

Steady snowfall doubled the vital snowpack in the Sierra Nevada in little more than a week. The snow melts in spring and runs off into the state's largest reservoirs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.