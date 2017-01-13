Dozens of dogs greeted visitors at a local brewery Friday after they were rescued from an illegal meat trade in Thailand.

The event, called Suds for Soi Dogs was held at Mission Brewery featuring 17 of 30 dogs recently rescued and brought to the United States.

It was a fundraiser to raise money by El Cajon-based The Barking Lot and the Soi Dog Foundation to help care for the dogs and rescue others.

Another 1,200 dogs are still at a shelter in Thailand.

It costs $250 to bring each dog to the U.S., which doesn't include the cost associated with caring for them.

