An investigation has been launched after students reported a male teacher was present in the girls' locker room at San Pasqual High School, Escondido Union High School District officials confirmed Friday.

NBC 7 is investigating the details of the alleged incident.

Two female students reported to a San Pasqual administrator that the male teacher “had observed girls as they were changing clothes” on Thursday, according to the statement from Superintendent Steven Boyle.

The school administrator notified the Principal Martin Casas who then reported the allegation to Dr. Olga West, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, according to the district.

“The Escondido Union High School District, including San Pasqual High School, takes any and all allegations of misconduct very seriously,” the superintendent said in the written release.

The high school posted a message to parents and students on Facebook advising anyone with information to contact West.

The teacher was described as a male P.E. teacher by the district. He's been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a district spokesperson.

San Pasqual High School is located on Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido.

Men are not allowed into the girls' locker room or dressing room, per the district spokesperson. As a practice, men announce themselves before entering, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact NBC 7 Investigates at (619) 578-0393.



