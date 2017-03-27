Delegation from San Diego, Baja Takes Message to Mexico City

At a time of dicey issues between the U.S. and Mexico, political observers have been speculating that the two countries' relationship could be at risk.

But right now there's a strong local outreach across the border.

Business and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California are meeting with top lawmakers in Mexico City this week, to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

Especially after Tijuana's big sewage spill that polluted South County beaches and even San Diego Bay.

Nearly 90 people are on the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce's trip to Mexico's capital, including not only elected officials such as San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Ron Roberts, but representatives of the Airport Authority, Port of San Diego, and Baja California Railroad.

The delegates are emphasizing the value of cross-border commerce and collaboration on infrastructure projects.

According to the Chamber, California and Baja combine for a $230 billion economy, with San Diego's annual exports to Mexico totaling upwards of $5.5 billion.

Among other issues on the table are upgraded sewage systems, high-tech employment and another border crossing.

All this comes against a backdrop of President Trump touting the prospect of a "border tax" on Mexico imports to pay for a controversial wall, and re-negotiating NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement.

South of the border, those are not exactly popular themes.

"Our story is about putting aside differences, finding common ground and working together,” Faulconer told reporters at a news conference Monday. “ We're neighbors, and we're very proud of that."

Faulconer pointed out that San Diego and Tijuana comprise the world’s largest “hub” of medical manufacturing.

Said chamber president Jerry Sanders, a former San Diego mayor: “I’m confident we’ll overcome the obstacles we face and tap into the potential in our region, growing together as a top global competitor.”

The chamber will take another binational delegation to Washington D.C. in the fall.