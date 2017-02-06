Verdict in Trial of Fallbrook Woman Accused of Killing Son-in-Law

Jurors have a verdict in the trial of a Fallbrook woman accused of killing her son-in-law by shooting him 15 times and stopping twice to reload.

After her arrest on a charge of first-degree murder, Cynthia Cdebaca told investigators if her son-in-law were alive she would kill him again.

The verdict in the case will be read at 1:30 p.m.

Cdebaca’s son-in-law, Geoward Flores Eustaquio, 53, was shot and killed inside his home on Braemer Terrace in the gated community of Peppertree Park on February 11, 2014.

Eustaquio made a comment about his mother-in-law's clothing just before the shooting, Deputy District Attorney Tracy Prior said.

After the remark, Cdebaca walked upstairs, grabbed a gun and fired 10 rounds at Eustaquio from outside the house and five rounds at him from inside, the prosecutor said.

Eustaquio tried to lock a door and get help, Prior said at a pre-trial hearing.

"She was able to get inside the residence and as he bled on the floor, she stood over him and shot four more shots,” Prior said.

The defendant tossed the gun into a drainage ditch, prosecutors said. She then went to Denny's for breakfast, gambled at Pechanga Resort & Casino, purchased cigarettes at a liquor store and visited her favorite coffee shop in Fallbrook.

The victim's two adult sons, Jordan and Keanu, told NBC 7 they thought their father's personality and opinions on raising children may have led to the violence.

Eustaquio was a military reservist, a real estate agent and a rugby coach for local kids including students at Potter Middle School.

Cdebaca, who lived in a granny flat above the home's garage, was arrested on the day of the shooting which was also her 63rd birthday.

Prosecutors said Cdebaca had purchased the .38-caliber gun two weeks prior to the deadly shooting.