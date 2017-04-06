City of San Diego Honors Top Business Recyclers at Ceremony | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

City of San Diego Honors Top Business Recyclers at Ceremony

The City gives out these awards every year to businesses committed to reducing waste.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Courtesy of the City of San Diego
    Local businesses and hotels across the County are being recognized for excellence in recycling and waste reduction.

    Local businesses and hotels across the County are being recognized for excellence in recycling and waste reduction.

    The City gives out these awards every year to businesses committed to reducing waste.  

    The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority won first place in the outstanding achievement award category for their efforts in expanding their existing recycling program each year. Qualcomm, San Diego Zoo Global and SeaWorld San Diego took the second through fourth place awards, respectively. 

    Bahia Resort Hotel took the top honors as Recycler of the Year for their comprehensive, innovative and improved recycling program.

    Following them were Cox Communications, Inc., San Diego Convention Center Corporation, KYOCERA International, Inc., Sony Electronics, LLC, Paradise Point Resort and Spa and Point Loma Nazarene University.

    Cafe Gratitude San Diego, LLC, won the Rising Star Award, an honor given to new applicants who achieve recycling results through innovation and persistence. Hazard Center and Specialty Produce took the second and third spots. 

    EDCO Disposal, Ed and Sandy Burr received a special Industry Leader Award for their locally owned and operated waste collection and recycling company, now in its 50th year of operation. 

    Published 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices