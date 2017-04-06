City of San Diego Honors Top Business Recyclers at Ceremony

Local businesses and hotels across the County are being recognized for excellence in recycling and waste reduction.

The City gives out these awards every year to businesses committed to reducing waste.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority won first place in the outstanding achievement award category for their efforts in expanding their existing recycling program each year. Qualcomm, San Diego Zoo Global and SeaWorld San Diego took the second through fourth place awards, respectively.

Bahia Resort Hotel took the top honors as Recycler of the Year for their comprehensive, innovative and improved recycling program.

Following them were Cox Communications, Inc., San Diego Convention Center Corporation, KYOCERA International, Inc., Sony Electronics, LLC, Paradise Point Resort and Spa and Point Loma Nazarene University.

Cafe Gratitude San Diego, LLC, won the Rising Star Award, an honor given to new applicants who achieve recycling results through innovation and persistence. Hazard Center and Specialty Produce took the second and third spots.

EDCO Disposal, Ed and Sandy Burr received a special Industry Leader Award for their locally owned and operated waste collection and recycling company, now in its 50th year of operation.