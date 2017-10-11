Chula Vista Police Department Receives $530K Grant

The Chula Vista Police Department received a $530,000 grant from California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a year-long program to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries through a program of special enforcement and public awareness.

Pedestrians killed on roadways has climbed nearly 17 percent across the state, with 3,429 fatalities in 2015, according to CVPD.

The grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these and other devastating problems such as speeding and crashes at intersections.

"Unsafe behaviors account for 94 percent of traffic crashes," said Rhonda Craft, Director of Office of OTS. "This grant emphasizes the two most effective ways to change behaviors: education and enforcement. The Chula Vista Police Department, with assistance from the Office of Traffic Safety, will use these tools to help keep Chula Vista streets safe."

Pedestrian and bicycle fatalities comprise nearly 25 percent of all traffic deaths, along with distracting technologies and the emergence of drug-impaired driving, according to CVPD.



To prevent fatalities the grant will fund: