Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including details on a new South Bay dining destination and the expansion of a popular breakfast spot in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

Modern French Bistro Debuts in Chula Vista

Chef Steve Brown has officially launched Temp° in the heart of downtown Chula Vista, a chic, modern French bistro now serving weekend brunch and dinner, Tuesday through Saturday. The menu features classic bistro dishes including French onion soup, bouillabaisse, and fondue made fresh with modern cooking techniques.

Breakfast Republic Expanding to Pacific Beach

The seventh location of this crowd-drawing eatery is in the works, this time in Pacific Beach. Replacing Miller's Field on Mission Boulevard, Breakfast Republic will keep the sports bar’s upper level open for business through the end of the year. In the meantime, the floor level will be renovated to accommodate the morning-centric restaurant.

Thai Street Food Touches Down in North Park

The recently-opened SOI 30th brings authentic Thai food to the heart of North Park. Serving everything from curries to noodle soups, the restaurant features lesser-seen traditional dishes and offers a large selection of vegan and vegetarian options made with mock meat, tofu, and beans.

Holiday Pop-Up Bar Taking Over Polite Provisions

Polite Provisions on Adams Avenue is one of the 50 spots around the globe that will transform into a holiday-themed pop-up bar on the day after Thanksgiving. Dubbed “Miracle,” the kitschy winter wonderland – which first launched in 2014 in New York City – will run through Christmas Eve with a special menu of seasonally-inspired cocktails like the tequila-focused “Run Run Rudolph.”

New Spot for Tacos and Tequila Opens in Oceanside

The owner of Oceanside craft beer bar Barrel Republic has just opened a new adjacent restaurant called Jalisco Cantina. Named for a state on Mexico's central coast, the eatery's menu includes ceviche, tortas, tacos and more. The bar is centered around tequila and mezcal, pouring signature cocktails as well as flights of each spirit.