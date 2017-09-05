Celebrities, Loved Ones to Remember Comic Jerry Lewis

In this Aug. 24, 2016 photo, comedian Jerry Lewis reacts during an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Getting older has been frustrating. At 90, Lewis sometimes loses his train of thought and uses a cane and a wheelchair to get around. But his desire to connect with audiences, and with people, is undiminished.

The life of famed comedian Jerry Lewis will be celebrated Monday with a gathering of family members, loved ones, and celebrities.

Guests expected at the closed event include magicians Penn and Teller, singer Marie Osmond and actor Rob Schneider, said spokesperson Candi Cazau.

She says speakers like the singer Jack Jones and actress Illeana Douglas are expected to tell funny stories at the event meant to be more joyous than gloomy, as the comic would have wanted.

Hosting will be Tony Orlando, who also appeared on Lewis's muscular dystrophy telethons that were a Labor Day staple for decades.

Jerry Lewis Visited NBC 7 in 2003

The actor, who passed away Sunday, discussed suffering with chronic pain. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports. (Published Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017)

Lewis died Aug. 20 at age 91 in Las Vegas of heart disease and was cremated. He gained fame with his comic partnership with Dean Martin and made movie favorites like "The Bellboy" and "The Nutty Professor."

The comedian kept a boat in San Diego and, for decades, called San Diego home.