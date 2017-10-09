Fugitive Wanted for Child Rape Caught at Border

An 80-year-old man wanted for child rape since 2016 was caught at the Calexico port of entry by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on October 3.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., CBP agents stopped the fugitive, William Nicol, as he entered the downtown port of entry by car. After agents ran the man’s name through the law enforcement database, they discovered Nicol’s arrest warrant, according to CBP.

Nicol has two felony warrants for allegations of child rape, issued by sheriffs in the state of Washington.

According to the report, Nicol walked out of the courtroom on Oct. 21, 2016, just before being found guilty of child rape.

After confirming the warrants, CBP agents turned Nicol over to local law enforcement.

“This is another example of Calexico CBP Officers performing critical enforcement work,” said Area Port Director David Salazar in a statement. “The apprehension of this man illustrates an effective layered enforcement strategy that our agency performs every day, which ensures community safety.”

Nicol was booked into the Imperial County Jail and is awaiting extradition.