There is a construction boom in Downtown San Diego, with about 25 projects in the works. The Voice of San Diego's Kinsee Morlan has details on how neighbors are reacting.

An unprecedented building boom is under way in East Village and it's causing some concerns.

For one things, developers in the area are building lots of apartments and retail spaces, and only a few new office projects are planned. Many urbanists say neighborhoods flourish when there's a healthy mix of live, work and play development.

Another issue related to East Village's transformation is the arts scene that's survived in the neighborhood for years and is being pushed out due to the rising cost of real estate.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan details some of the concerns about East Village's rapid development.