A brush fire was reported just after noon Tuesday along State Route 67 at Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in Lakeside.

Heartland Fire & Rescue crews arrived to find approximately a half of an acre burning.

In less than half an hour, the fire had scorched 3 to 5 acres, Cal Fire officials said.

The forward rate of spread was significantly slowed.

There are reports of downed utility lines. The San Diego Gas & Electric website said crews were assessing an outage leaving more than 1,000 customers without power.

The communities affected include Blossom Valley/El Monte, Eucalyptus Hills, San Vicente/Foster/Moreno and Barona/El Capitan.

There have been no reports of injuries.

No word on what caused the fire.

