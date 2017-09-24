Brush Fire Off Highway Shuts Down Lanes on I-8

A small brush fire burning off the freeway shut down several lanes of eastbound traffic on Interstate 8, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The flames broke out around 2:37 p.m. Sunday near Tavern Road in Alpine.

Authorities found four trees on fire, which prompted them to shut down two lanes.

No cars are in the area, and no injuries have been reported.

No other information was available.

