Although gloomy skies and chilly temperatures pressed on, San Diegans got a little bit of a break from the rain Saturday after two days of powerful storms swept the county, toppling trees and flooding some streets.

NBC 7’s Kimi Evans said locals will see a little bit of a break in the rain Saturday – but keep those umbrellas handy, because this is calm before that third storm. Strong winds will persist throughout the day.

Winter Storms Bring Heavy Rain to San Diego

“We’re still talking about some very intense conditions with the wind however, the rain, we do get a little bit of a break from,” said Evans.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some weather warnings are still in effect for San Diego County, including a high wind warning active through 10 p.m. Saturday. Areas like Julian and Pine Valley could see west winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. The winds will gradually decrease by Saturday evening.

The NWS says a winter storm warning will be in effect in San Diego County mountains from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. Snow is expected in the mountains, becoming heavy at times, with evening snow showers Sunday evening through Monday. Visibility in the mountains will be tough; motorists should take precaution.

At San Diego’s beaches, a high surf warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Surf between 8 and 12 feet is expected Saturday, with sets up to 16 feet through the afternoon. The NWS says surf is expected to subside Sunday through Tuesday – 6 to 9 feet – with sets to 12 feet. High tide, at 4.8 feet, will be on Sunday at 5:20 a.m.; 5.1 feet at 5:59 a.m. Monday; 5.4 feet at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says the high surf could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion, as well as strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego Lifeguards said the Mission Bay Jetty was difficult to navigate due to the high surf, but would remain open unless conditions worsened.

On Sunday and into Monday, the rain will roll in once again as the third in this series of winter storms hits San Diego County. NBC 7 meteorlogist Jodi Kodesh said Monday's storm should be the wettest of all, given how saturated the ground will be from the two prior storms. Check NBC 7’s forecast here.

Evans said conditions are expected to be much drier by Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday, the second storm in this series pummeled the county, bringing heavy rainfall, wild wind and thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

Around San Diego, the storm caused trees to fall and block roadways and made for a challenging commute. Emergency crews were also called to several water rescues involving motorists and people caught in flood waters, including a rescue on University Avenue and Alamo Drive where several people became trapped in their cars amid flooding. The storm also caused dozens of power outages across the county.

On Saturday, many locals worked to clean up the damage from Friday's storm as they braced for more rain on the horizon, including residents in hard-hit South Bay.

Storm Slams South Bay A powerful winter storm slammed San Diego County, including the South Bay, where many trees were knocked down and cars were damaged. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo takes a look at the aftermath in Bonita. (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) sent a crew to help rescue a person clinging to a tree amid flooding on Avenida Del Rio and Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley:

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said there were a few road closures in place Saturday, as of 12 p.m., due to flooding. Those closures included:

• La Media at Airway in San Diego

• Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk in the Mission Valley area

• 26th Street at Pershing

• 10818 San Diego Mission Rd.

• 500 Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley

• 5800 Ward Rd.

• 1565 India St. in Little Italy

Make sure to download NBC 7’s free news app. Weather alerts, like flood advisories warnings are issued through the app. There is also a local, interactive radar.