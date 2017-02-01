Multiple fatalities were reported in a head-on two vehicle crash in Lemon Grove Wednesday, Heartland Fire & Rescue Department confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues.

At least two people were reported dead, with a possible third fatality.

Three more victims were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, fire officials said.

One dog was reportedly killed in the crash and two others injured.

At this point, it is unknown what caused the crash.

Fire officials said the intersection will be closed for the next eight hours and is advising motorists to go avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.