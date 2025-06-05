Crime and Courts

GirlsDoPorn website owner, who was on FBI's 10 Most-Wanted List, pleads guilty

Some of the victims believed the job involved clothed modeling when they were recruited by Michael Pratt and then flown out to San Diego, where the majority of GirlsDoPorn's videos were shot.

The owner of the GirlsDoPorn website that produced and posted pornographic videos online featuring young women who were coerced into appearing in the videos under false pretenses pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday to sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges.

Michael James Pratt, 42, who fled the country in 2019 just before criminal charges were filed against him and other GirlsDoPorn employees, is the final defendant to enter a guilty plea in the long-running federal prosecution.

Prosecutors say the San Diego-based website's operators led women to believe the videos in which they appeared would be distributed only to private customers living outside of the country rather than proliferated online, despite always intending to post the videos on the internet.

Some of the women believed the job involved clothed modeling when they were recruited by Pratt and then flown out to San Diego, where the majority of GirlsDoPorn's videos were shot in hotel rooms and short-term rentals.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said some victims were forced into sex acts or told they could be sued or their flights home canceled if they didn't complete the videos.

The company also hired fake "reference girls" to falsely assure victims that they had participated in past videos that would not be posted online.

Along with owning the website and managing its operations, Pratt also sometimes manned the camera for the website's videos and transported women to and from the sites of the video shoots, according to his plea agreement.

At prior co-defendants' sentencing hearings and a San Diego civil trial that led to a nearly $13 million verdict against GirlsDoPorn, victims said their lives were upended upon realizing their videos had been posted online, with the ensuing harassment and abuse driving some to suicidal thoughts and substance abuse.

Several women described how links to their videos were sent en masse to family members, friends and co-workers, sabotaging their employment prospects and ruining familial relationships. Many of the women said they pleaded with GirlsDoPorn's leadership to take down their videos, but they refused or ignored the women's requests.

Prosecutors say clips of the women's videos were widely disseminated on free pornographic websites as a means to convince viewers to pay subscription fees for the full videos on GirlsDoPorn.com, which generated over $17 million in revenue for Pratt.

Pratt fled the country after the civil trial got underway, spent more than three years on the lam and was at one time on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list. He was arrested in Spain in late 2022 and extradited to San Diego. He previously faced a 19-count indictment, but pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex-trafficking conspiracy. The mandatory minimum sentence for sex trafficking is 15 year, though Pratt could be given a sentence up to life in prison when he is back in court in September.

Many of Pratt's co-defendants have been sentenced to prison terms, including porn actor Ruben Andre Garcia, who received a 20-year sentence, and Pratt's ex-business partner, Matthew Isaac Wolfe, who was sentenced to 14 years. Another co-defendant, Alexander Brian Foster, was prosecuted and sentenced to one year in prison for creating a video meant to harass and publicly identify the 22 women who sued GirlsDoPorn.

The parent company of PornHub, which was sued by more than 100 women featured in the videos, also settled a criminal probe by paying $1.8 million and admitting it accepted money it knew or should have known originated from sex-trafficking operations.

