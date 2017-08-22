Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting: Oceanside Police

A man was shot and killed in an Oceanside neighborhood. The community woke up to the sound of gunfire on Calle Estrella and Calle Mariposa. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published Monday, June 5, 2017)

More than two months after a man was shot and killed in Oceanside, police announced a break in the case.

Anthony Williams, 21, was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a shooting on Calle Estrella.



Neighbors reported the shooting at approximately 6:20 a.m. on June 5.

Officers arrived and found Bernaldo Ramires, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers released an initial suspect description but made no arrests until Friday, August 18.

That was when Williams was taken into custody on homicide charges, police said. No other details were given.