Three suspects were arrested in connection with an attempted robbery near the University of San Diego's (USD) campus, San Diego police said.

The call first came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. A caller reported three suspects tried to steal a bike on campus.

The campus safety alert sent to the community first reported the incident as an attempted armed robbery near campus.

Police responded and recovered the bike, but did not find evidence of a weapon.

After a search, authorities took three suspects into custody in connection with the incident, an alert to students said.

No further information was available.



