3 Cars Collide in Rancho Santa Fe, Sending One Car Down 15-Ft Embankment: FD

By Samantha Tatro

    Two people were taken to a local hospital after three cars collided in San Diego's Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood, sending a sedan plummeting 15-feet down an embankment, Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department officials said. 

    The crash happened on Thursday when firefighters responded to a call of a traffic collision on Del Dios Highway, near Camino de Estrella. 

    When they arrived, they found three cars - two sedans and a minivan - had crashed. 

    The impact sent one sedan flying off the road and down a 15-foot embankment, firefighters said. 

    Two people were taken to Palomar Medical Center. One suffered major trauma and the other suffered mild trauma. 

    Del Dios Highway was shut down in both directions as authorities worked on the rash. 

    The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

    Published 2 hours ago

