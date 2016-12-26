22-Year Old Vista Homicide Victim Identified: SDSO

A 22-year old victim shot and killed in Vista was identified Monday.

Fallbrook resident Tyler Branon was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane around 7:53 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies had been responding to a report of gunshots in the area.

Branon was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDSO homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.