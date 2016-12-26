22-Year Old Vista Homicide Victim Identified: SDSO | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

22-Year Old Vista Homicide Victim Identified: SDSO

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7
    San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies

    A 22-year old victim shot and killed in Vista was identified Monday.

    Fallbrook resident Tyler Branon was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

    The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane around 7:53 p.m. Saturday.

    Deputies had been responding to a report of gunshots in the area.

    Branon was pronounced dead at the scene.

    SDSO homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices