More than $1.9 million in illegal drugs were seized in a 24-hour period, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.

The drugs were uncovered in seats, gas tanks and hidden compartments of vehicles stopped near the U.S.-Mexico border from midnight Thursday, Oct. 12 to midnight Friday, Oct. 13, the agency said.

A total of 244 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine were recovered in the operation.

One of the larger seizures took place at the San Ysidro Port of Entry south of San Diego.

A Mexican woman, 18, showed her border crossing card to the officer as she drove into the U.S. at 3 p.m. The officer referred the teenager to an inspection where officers said they found 32 wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the gas tank and other places of the 2012 Ford Edge.

The drugs in this arrest alone are worth an estimated street value of approximately $1.2 million, officers said.

The woman was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing.