Body Found in North County Creek

The body of a man was found in a creek in Rainbow Sunday evening. Crews are now searching for a missing child. NBC 7’s Alex Presha reports. (Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017)

Search crews found the body of a man in a rain-swollen creek in Rainbow Sunday evening, according to North County Fire public information officer John Buchanan.

Sheriff’s Deputies from the Vista Station and Fallbrook Substation responded to a witness' 911 call around 5 p.m. along with the North County Fire Protection District and a swift water rescue team.

There is also a concurrent search in the creek for a child, possibly two to four years old, believed to have been swept away by fast moving water.

Crews say they are not completely sure the child is in the creek, and they are suspending the search until the morning.

In the meantime they're asking people in Rainbow and Fallbrook to report any missing children.

Conditions were too dangerous for crews to remove the body immediately, so they planned to resume the operation in the morning.

The incident happened near 4800 block of 5th street near I-15 and Old Highway 395.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting its investigation to identify the body, notify the family and determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information was immediately available.