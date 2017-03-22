Jimmy Buffett Announces Surprise Belly Up Show

Jimmy Buffett will perform at the Belly Up on March 28. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for CBS Radio)

Parrotheads, break out those pocketbooks: Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band are playing a surprise show on Tuesday, March 28, at the Belly Up in Solana Beach.

Tickets went sale at noon on Wednesday and sold out just minutes later. Individual tickets started at $95, and were -- surprise! -- a hot commodity. The show is 21-plus, doors are at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Buffett, of course, is familiar with San Diego County, returning to our version of tropical paradise just last year to play Humphrey’s show in October, as well as headlining Friday night at Kaaboo 2016 in Del Mar, also having played a slew of others shows over the years.

It’s not hard to speculate that the beach boy is in town to check in on the progress of "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical slated for a May 9 premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse.

The singer/songwriter is well-loved by his hardcore fans for such hits as "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise," a late-'70s single that ended up giving birth to a restaurant chain of the same name.