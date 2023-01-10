Storm Arrives in San Diego With Possible Afternoon Thunderstorms

San Diego’s next storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Expect light showers for the AM commute Tuesday. In the afternoon, there will be a decent chance for thunderstorms. Any storms around could provide high winds, heavy rain and lightning. There will also be a small chance for hail. These storms should not last long, as we begin to dry up through the evening.

Rain continues across the region. More intense showers with embedded tstms moving across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Remains to be seen if they can maintain their intensity south and east of LA County. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/J0DPxadXtj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 10, 2023

The National Weather Service estimates the majority of the county will get less than an inch of precipitation Monday, with the exception of Palomar Mountain, which could get up to 2.5 inches.

Some gusty weather is expected in East County, with peak gusts as high as 65 mph in places such as Borrego Springs, Mt. Laguna and Jacumba Hot Springs, with slower gusts of 25 mph throughout San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon and Escondido.

While the Northern and Central California coasts will take the brunt of a winter storm, it is likely some precipitation will hit San Diego County late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.

"An intense storm system is producing widespread torrential rain across the central CA coast today; rain will expand farther south tonight- Tue.," the NWS' San Diego office Tweeted on Monday.

A series of powerful storms is expected to pass through Northern California this week. An atmospheric river event pounded Northern California last week, causing flooding, power outages and heavy snowfall in the mountain areas.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Sunday and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency resources, the White House said in a statement.

"We expect to see the worst of it still in front of us," Gov. Gavin Newsom told the Los Angeles Times Sunday. "We're anticipating very intense weather coming in [Monday] and Tuesday morning."

Partly sunny skies will return Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain is possible next weekend, possibly as early as Friday night, according to the NWS.

In the San Diego area, temperatures will stay cool throughout the week, with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 50s.

The waves at local beaches will not be as powerful as the ones generated last week by the bomb cyclone, but will still be large, reaching 7 feet Monday, 8 feet Tuesday and as big as 9 feet the following day.

Surf will remain high for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Another round of storms moves into the county this weekend and early next week, so expect even more rain chances ahead.

TODAY

Coast: Becoming mostly cloudy - Low to mid 60s

Inland: Becoming mostly cloudy - Mid to upper 60s

Mountains: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy - Mid to upper 50s

Deserts: Partly cloudy - Upper 60s to lower 70s

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.