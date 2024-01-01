San Diego weather has it all this week: Snow, sun, rain and more big waves

San Diego will start 2024 with an early slight shower chance as an area of low pressure sits off the coast. This rain will mainly pass to our south, then the area will see gradual clearing through the afternoon with cool daytime highs.

Gradual clearing Monday Rain Wednesday High-elevation mountain snow on Wednesday More rain this weekend

Tuesday is expected to be dry, then with next weather system approaching on Wednesday. That one will be colder, with a chance for snow in the mountains. While there could be a few inches of snow above 6,000 feet Wednesday and Wednesday night, there may be smaller accumulations below that elevation.

For the rest of the county on Wednesday, expect showers to start early in the day, and scattered through the afternoon. Breezy onshore winds will blow at around 25 mph. Rain totals look to be around 0.25 inches, with temperatures cooler than normal with building wave heights along the coast again to 10 feet or more on Thursday.

A drier Thursday and Friday are expected, with our next storm system approaching on the weekend with the West Coast weather pattern staying very active. There's also a chance of rain coming Saturday and Sunday, with possible mountain snow again.

Monday: