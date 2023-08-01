Flash-flood warning issued for East County mountains and deserts

Flash Flood Warning
San Diego County, CA
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 241 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between S2
And Borrego Springs Rd, Borrego Palm Canyon, Ranchita, Hwy S22
Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And
Hwy 78, Warner Springs, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua
Caliente and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.