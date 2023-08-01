Flash-flood warning issued for East County mountains and deserts

Flash Flood Warning

San Diego County, CA

* Until 545 PM PDT.



* At 241 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches

in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.



HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.



IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.



* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between S2

And Borrego Springs Rd, Borrego Palm Canyon, Ranchita, Hwy S22

Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And

Hwy 78, Warner Springs, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua

Caliente and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.