San Diego Skies Are Clearing but for How Long?

San Diego began drying out Wednesday, waking up to partly cloudy skies and hints of sunrise.

While the pair of powerful storms that brushed up against the county are edging east, a third atmospheric is on its way, according to the National Weather Service, with plenty of punch arriving this week.

Many local residents battled dense early dense fog during the morning commute Wednesday, slowing traffic inland. San Diegans can expect mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures through the afternoon, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen.

Another positive note: The surf is still up, with a high-surf advisory in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Wave heights will be 6-10 feet, welcome news for the premier athletes in Encinitas through the weekend who are competing at the World Junior Championships. Surf will stay elevated all week and higher into the weekend with the approach of that third storm.

San Diego County will have a brief warming trend during the next couple days before the weekend storm arrives. Locals should expect rain and increasing wind Saturday, with the precipitation tapering off Sunday, then more rain again on Monday with another storm. Rain totals over this period could be more than 1.5 inches.

TODAY