Rain, possible thunderstorms in forecast Wednesday for San Diego

While San Diegans will be headed to bed on Election Night with mostly cloudy skies, it won't take long after they wake up Wednesday for the skies to open.

Dry overnight, and the first half of Wednesday

Chances of showers increase during Wednesday afternoon and into the evening

Chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday night

Chance of light, local snow at higher elevations on Thursday

The storm system will make its way into Southern California throughout the day Wednesday. San Diego may see heavier rain at times during the afternoon, with the crack of thunder during the night possible.

Drivers be warned: It’s looking like the Wednesday evening commute could be wet.

Rain totals should range from about 0.30 inches to 0.60 inches along the coast as well as in the valleys and mountains, with higher totals possible anywhere that gets a thunderstorm.

By Thursday, a few showers could linger into the morning and then taper off. There is a chance for 1-2 inches of snow at higher mountain locations on Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Thursday for areas above 5,500 feet, including the Sunrise Highway up to Mount Laguna and up on Palomar Mountain.

Local conditions will be drier after Thursday, slightly warmer starting Friday and into the weekend.

Tuesday night

Coast: Mostly cloudy, 53 degrees

Valleys: Mostly cloudy, 47

Mountains: Mostly cloudy, 37

Desert: Partly cloudy 49

Wednesday

Coast: Evening showers, 64 degrees

Valleys: evening showers, 66

Mtn: Increasing chances of an evening shower, 49

Desert: Mostly sunny, with chances of overnight showers, 72